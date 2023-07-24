Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transformative collaboration to shape future of education and drive innovation

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2023 (WAM) -- Driven by a shared vision of pioneering change and enhancing academia, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and Vernewell Group, an innovative powerhouse combining Vernewell Academy and Management Consultant, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to shape the future of education and propelling innovation to unprecedented heights.

This MoU aims to integrate DARQ technologies (Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Extended Reality (XR), and Quantum Computing (QC)), unlocking limitless possibilities in the realm of academia, research and entrepreneurship.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU and Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Founder, and Managing Director of Vernewell Group, in the presence of leadership from both entities, which signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of education.

The partnership seeks to establish the visionary DARQ Hub, a collaborative learning and innovation centre; in which students, faculty and staff members will use an innovative incubator to foster creation, patenting and commercialisation of revolutionary solutions in the DARQ tech sphere, including quantum computing.

Through this hub, the parties will employ a strategic approach to stimulate students' interest in DARQ technologies research, including organising exciting technology demonstrations, hands-on workshops, hackathons and mentorship programmes that highlight these technologies' potential and real-world applications. In addition, Vernewell will curate a nurturing ecosystem by holding regular ideation sessions, providing resources for prototype development and facilitating avenues for students to receive feedback and guidance from industry experts and accomplished researchers.

The partnership aims to enable the exchange of knowledge through Vernewell Academy's upcoming Metaverse platform, to transcend geographical limitations and create a global stage for intellectual discussions and innovative ideas.

The platform will expand the reach of ADU’s academic conferences and elevate the research presentations and educational conversations, making them accessible to a broader audience globally while bridging the gap between international stakeholders.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are proud to collaborate with Vernwell Group, a leading partner that shares our vision in elevating the educational sector through integrating innovations and breakthrough solutions for the benefit of our students, researchers and academics. We are confident that this collaboration will present competitive opportunities to our students and extended community through expanding access to innovative resources and research facilities equipped with the latest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the aim to build a future empowered by state-of-the-art technologies. At ADU, our students are the core of our mission, they inspire and encourage us to provide the best-in-class education that will support them to excel in their careers.”

Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Managing Director of Vernewell Group, expressed: “This momentous collaboration with Abu Dhabi University is a testament to our shared vision of driving educational transformation and sustainable development while igniting a new era of innovation. Vernewell Academy has always been at the forefront of transformative education, pushing the boundaries of knowledge and nurturing visionary thinkers. Together with Abu Dhabi University, we are embarking on an exhilarating journey to revolutionise the educational landscape and create a dynamic ecosystem that fosters creativity, collaboration, and limitless growth, all while promoting sustainable development practices.”

Vernewell Group and ADU mark a significant leap in the growth of education, guided by creative thinking, innovative technologies and an unwavering commitment to social development, economic growth and environmental preservation.



