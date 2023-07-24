Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

SHARJAH, 24th July, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources to find jobs for all applicants of UAE citizens aged 18 to 60, following the department's misapplication of the law issued by His Highness in 2018 concerning the Social Security Fund, deciding to stop hiring those above 30 years old.

His Highness explained, "I issued this law in 2018, and it makes it clear that each eligible person between the ages of 18 and 60 should be employed; no specific period of employment has been stated. However, in practice, this law has been misinterpreted and has not been applied in the manner intended by the law; the Human Resources Directorate has stopped hiring those over the age of 30.”

"We also face the problem of 'a lot of job applications,' because our income is good. In Sharjah, we work only four days a week, and we provide maternity leave, a yearly leave of sixty days, and a fair standard of living," remarked the Ruler of Sharjah. "A Sharjah University graduate may anticipate a monthly salary of AED25,000, as well as a housing allowance and other benefits. The employment process for the Sharjah Police and Civil Defence, as well as other universities and institutions, is still ongoing, and the final tally of individuals employed will be announced before the end of the year."

“It is well known that salaries in the Emirate of Sharjah have increased and adjustments have been made, but we have retirees from before these increases who receive a monthly retirement salary of about AED12,000, while new retirees receive a retirement salary of AED17,500, and when both groups go to the market, they buy their basic needs at fixed prices, such as bread and others, of the same value, so the old retiree will not get a special reduction, and accordingly I raised their pension salaries,” His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi went on to say.