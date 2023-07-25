Wednesday 26 July 2023 - 12:25:57 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Tue 25-07-2023 21:51 PM

Dubai Government studies implementing Common Law in Free Zones


DUBAI, 25th July, 2023 (WAM) -- The Government of Dubai is actively exploring the application of Common Law within Dubai's Free Zones to enhance the city's business environment and boost its economic appeal and efficiency.

This potential adoption aligns with Dubai's progressive approach to cultivating a dynamic, responsive legal framework that caters to investors’ aspirations and bolsters global competitiveness.

The initiative supports the economic objectives outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the top three global economic hubs.

Khoder Nashar

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums