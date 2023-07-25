Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and sustainable healthcare

ROME, 25th July, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East’s (ECAM) 4th summit in Rome, Italy.

The summit's theme, “Driving Change Today for a Prosperous Planet Tomorrow: Food Security and Sustainable Healthcare”, convened influential figures from around the world to discuss global challenges and solutions on the subjects of food security and healthcare.

Sheikh Shakhboot's participation included a speech during the “Building Bridges with the Middle East: A New Framework to Attract Private Investments” session of the forum. He discussed the UAE’s vision and its pioneering journey in the fields of healthcare and food security, stressing the importance of international partnerships in the developments made by the UAE in these sectors.

Sheikh Shakhboot highlighted the developments of the UAE in healthcare and food security, which have positioned the country as a world-leader in the field of innovation, as well as its strategic vision and long-term plans for sustainable development to ensure prosperity and health for future generations.

He elaborated on the UAE's approach to enhancing healthcare facilities, advancing medical research, and fostering collaborations with renowned institutions worldwide. In addition, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan underscored the significance of sustainable agriculture, and how the UAE has embraced forward-looking practices which have positioned the country as a pioneer in food security.