Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed


ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned his brother, the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away today.

Sheikh Issa said, “With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, I extend my heartfelt condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Al Nahyan family, and the Emirati people on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant us patience and solace.”

