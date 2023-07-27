UAE President and Brazilian President discuss bilateral relations in a phone call

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for further collaboration during a phone call today.

The two leaders reaffirmed their ongoing commitment to the strategic partnership between the UAE and Brazil, and to promoting all efforts aimed at supporting the sustainable development ambitions of both countries and their people.

During the call, His Highness and President Lula exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, and emphasised the importance of coordination and cooperation to support global stability and seek peaceful solutions to ongoing crises.

The Brazilian President expressed his condolences and sympathy to His Highness on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with His Highness expressing his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the Brazilian President's sentiments.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed the upcoming COP28 climate conference, which will be hosted by the UAE later this year, and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the area of climate action.