UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received phone calls from a number of heads of state offering condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Among those conveying their sympathies were King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan; Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt; Kais Saied, President of Tunisia; Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, President of Somalia; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Türkiye; Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Transitional President of the Republic of Chad; Isaac Herzog, President of Israel; Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq; and Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon.

The leaders expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness and the entire Al Nahyan family.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Their Majesties and Excellencies for their sincere sentiments towards the nation, its leadership and people, which reflect the strong bonds that unite their countries and the UAE.

