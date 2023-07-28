WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with Japanese media outlets

TOKYO, 28th July, 2023 (WAM) -- An Emirates News Agency (WAM) delegation led by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the WAM, met with several Japanese media leaders and officials to explore ways of enhancing their news sharing and media cooperation.

The WAM delegation also invited Japanese media entities to participate in the Global Media Congress, which will take place in November.

During its visit to Japan, the WAM delegation met with leaders and representatives of several media outlets to explore ways of enhancing their cooperation, as part of its efforts to build solid bilateral partnerships with media organisations from around the world.

The delegation toured various locations in Japan, such as Keio University in Minato, Tokyo, as well as Mainichi Shimbun and Kyodo News. They also visited the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

In addition, the team explored several media-related institutions, including the University of Tokyo, Fuji Television, Abema TV, TBS, Riken, and the National Press Club.

The delegation met with media officials and institutions to explore ways of enhancing their cooperation in various fields and exchanging experiences and media products to foster more media, cultural and intellectual openness between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Rayssi said that WAM delegation highlighted the outcomes of the previous edition of the Global Media Congress and shared their thoughts and suggestions for the next edition.

He added that the delegation invited the Japanese journalists to join the second edition of the global event in November and shared the progress and the themes of the event, which is expected to attract media professionals from around the world.

He also noted that the event aims to promote international news exchange, share knowledge, tackle media challenges, develop solutions, and showcase innovative and valuable contributions to advance the media industry.

WAM Director-General also indicated that the role of the media in addressing global challenges and the effects of climate change was also discussed, especially as the UAE is preparing to host COP28 in November at Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as the importance of spreading the values ​​of tolerance, moderation, coexistence and respect for others, in a way that contributes to promoting global peace and stability.

Al Rayssi also emphasised WAM's aspiration to boost its ties with Japanese media institutions, acknowledging their remarkable abilities and contributions to serving Japan and the international community.

The invitation to join the second Global Media Congress was warmly received by Japanese media officials, who praised the achievements of the event’s first edition in advancing the media industry.

They also expressed their willingness to work with WAM to improve the media exchange between the UAE and Japan, for the benefit of both countries and their friendly peoples, affirming the media’s sector key role in spreading international understanding and achieving progress during discussions.