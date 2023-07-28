UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during telephone conversations with King Mohammed VI of Morocco; Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of the Maldives; Mario Abdo Benitez, President of the Republic of Paraguay; and Santiago Pena, President-elect of Paraguay.

During the calls, the leaders expressed their sincere condolences to His Highness the President and the entire Al Nahyan family, and asked God to grant the late Sheikh Saeed peace and mercy, and solace and patience to all in this time of grief.

His Highness thanked Their Majesties and Excellencies, expressing happiness at the strong ties binding their countries to the UAE and for their earnest wishes for the Emirates, its leadership and people.