10 dead, dozens injured in Thailand fireworks warehouse explosion


BANGKOK, 29th July, 2023 (WAM) -- A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least ten people and wounded scores, officials said.

The Narathiwat province’s Public Relations Department also said that also at least 118 people were hurt, and that residents of more than 200 households were affected, AP reported.

Officials believe there are still a number of people trapped under the debris waiting to be rescued, the department added.

Sanan Pongaksorn, the provincial governor, told public broadcaster Thai PBS that the blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

