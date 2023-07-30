Teachers' role not limited to imparting academic knowledge: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), has emphasised that teachers' role in achieving positive change is not limited to imparting academic knowledge, but also assists in the formation of solid and balanced personalities, and the development of students' critical and creative thinking skills in their various educational stages.

Sheikh Abdulllah made the remarks while presiding over the Education and Human Resources Council meeting via video conference in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation (SHF), Vice Chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council, and Chairperson of the Quality of Education Centre; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and Secretary General of the Council; Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education; Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority - Dubai, and Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

The Council discussed several topics, the most prominent of which was emphasising the teachers' role as the foundation of building an effective educational process and keeping pace with global developments in the education sector.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah said, “In a rapidly changing world, teachers play an invaluable role. They are the driving force behind achieving and developing in our educational system, and the basic builders for generations to come, as they lay the strong foundations for the education and upscaling youth in their various educational stages.”

Sheikh Abdullah added, “The real development of the education sector requires attracting the expertise of Emirati educators. Without empowering them to perform effectively, other efforts become insufficient to achieve the desired educational success.”

In turn, Sheikha Mariam said, "Teachers are the builders of present and future generations, and motivate them to continuously develop their skills, which contributes to establishing positive and inspiring role models for children and youth who are the hope of the future.”

She emphasised the importance of boosting the teachers' position as the main focus in the education process and equipping them with necessary capabilities and resources to enable them to develop innovative teaching strategies that meet the diverse needs of students and keep pace with national aspirations."

The council also reviewed several topics on the agenda, which dealt with the educational process, especially policies, programmes and systems related to teachers.

Al Falsi reviewed the plan to develop the Educational Professions Licensure System, which targets all workers in the public and private education sectors.

Al Amiri also tackled the Licensure System in government schools as a prerequisite for practising the teaching profession in the country.

