Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE's pioneering experience in AI

MUSCAT, 30th July, 2023 (WAM) -- Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Member of the Federal National Council and Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, has reviewed the UAE's experience in artificial intelligence (AI) and the qualitative achievements of the country in this field due to the wise directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This came while addressing the sixth session of the Executive Bureau of the Specialised Arab Foundations Forum being held in Salalah, Sultanate of Oman, under the patronage of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in the presence of Minister Muhammad Khair Abdel Qader, Director of the Arab Organisations and Federations Department at the Arab League; Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Executive Office of the Forum, and representatives of the Specialised Arab Federations and members of the Forum's executive members.

Under the title "The UAE's leadership journey in the world of AI'', Al Falasi began his presentation by shedding light on the uses of AI, its economic impact and its importance in developing various vital sectors, including healthcare, education and logistics.

Regarding the UAE's journey on AI, Al Falasi emphasised that it is not new and said, “Under the directives of the wise leadership's directives, the UAE was proactive in providing a future infrastructure to improve people's quality of life and happiness, which made it one of the most prepared countries for technological changes.”

He added that the process began in 1999 by establishing the Dubai Internet City and the launch of the eGovernment in 2004. In 2013 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of Smart Government to provide government services around the clock and achieve a high quality of life for the UAE’s citizens and residents, under the UAE Vision 2021.

He also invited the Arab countries, as part of the joint Arab action, to take advantage of the UAE experience in the AI field and to overcome the challenges facing smart and digital transformation, as well as the uses of AI in various sectors.

