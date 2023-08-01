Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special Envoy for Climate Change sign agreement to organise Faith Pavilion at COP28

ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2023 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders and the Office of the Special Envoy for Climate Change of the United Arab Emirates have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strong and ongoing partnership focused on promoting interfaith dialogue and environmental sustainability.

The MoU was signed by Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28.

The agreement outlines that the Muslim Council of Elders will actively work towards inviting religious organisations and leaders along with spiritual figures to participate in the Faith Pavilion at the upcoming COP28. The pavilion will be the first of its kind in the history of COP conferences, serving as a global platform for fostering religious engagement and interfaith dialogue with the goal of raising necessary ambitions and implementing effective measures to address the climate change crisis. The agreement also emphasises the importance of involving religious figures and leaders in developing strategies to address global challenges, including pursuing environmental justice.

The initiative will also be jointly undertaken by the UAE's Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the United Nations Environment Programme, and relevant international partners. Efforts will focus on organising events and activities that enhance the role of religious leaders in tackling the adverse impacts of climate change.

The Muslim Council of Elders and the United Nations Environment Programme had previously extended an invitation to religious and civil society organisations, as well as religious and community leaders to participate in the Faith Pavilion at COP28.