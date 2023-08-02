‘Youth at COP28’ session addresses sustainability and climate action

ABU DHABI, 2nd August, 2023 (WAM) – Ahead of the COP28 climate change conference in November at Expo City Dubai, the Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCY) organised an awareness session entitled "Youth at COP28" as part of its 2023 summer camp activities.

The session was held in collaboration with the COP28 team, the Emirates Youth Council, the Youth Climate Champion team, and the Youth Council of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

The session, which was held with the participation of Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and COP28 Youth Climate Champion, and in the presence of Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28, aimed to educate young people about COP28 and their important role in climate action and achieving sustainable development goals. The MCY also announced it will be launching a new youth climate initiative in the coming months.

Attending virtually, Al Mazrui encouraged young participants to adopt sustainable practices that support climate action efforts.

Majid Al Suwaidi elaborated on inclusivity as a foundation of the COP28 Presidency that will enable a collective effort for ambitious outcomes at COP28.

He highlighted the vital role of the Youth Climate Champion to elevate the voices of young people and empower youth-led action, and emphasised that young Emiratis will be crucial in delivering solutions and success at COP28 and future COPs.

Several discussions during the event covered COP28, the Youth Climate Champion Team's strategy at the conference, and youth involvement in the initiatives of the Federal Youth Authority (FYA).

Additionally, a youth retreat highlighted the initiatives and activities of the youth pavilion in the Green Zone at COP28.