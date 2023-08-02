Thursday 03 August 2023 - 1:33:08 am
ERC supports efforts to extinguish wildfires in Syria

DAMASCUS, 2nd August, 2023 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has contributed to the efforts aimed at extinguishing wildfires in rural areas of Northern Latakia, Syria.

The ERC provided four firefighting vehicles, two ambulances, burn medication and pain relief drugs to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in Latakia as part of the UAE’s humanitarian support for Syrian people.

The UAE Embassy in Damascus also recently inaugurated its first Coordination Office for Foreign Aid in Syria, which aims to coordinate the UAE’s charitable work to provide aid to beneficiaries, as well as monitor relevant projects.


The Office in Syria marked the first of a series of offices to be established by the UAE in several countries. The main purpose of these offices is to effectively mobilize and coordinate the efforts of various charitable organizations and institutions under one unified platform.

Tariq Al Fahaam/ Hazem Hussein

