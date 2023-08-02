TDRA launches its 'TDRA Podcast'

DUBAI, 2nd August, 2023 (WAM) -- The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced the launch of the “TDRA Podcast” as a new channel to be added to its media channels.

The podcast delivers TDRA’s awareness messages to various segments of society, including the projects and initiatives launched by it, as well as its strategies, regulations and policies that interest customers.

This step comes in response to the increasing demand for podcasts, reflecting a prevailing trend, especially in the UAE, where the percentage of podcast listeners in 2022 reached about 21 percent of the population, according to a report issued by DataPortal. This turnout was evident in the first episode of the "TDRA Podcast", which reached 10,000 interactive listeners.

This new media channel raises awareness about the TDRA’s role in regulating the telecommunications sector and enabling digital transformation to contribute to social and economic development and achieving the goals of the "We the UAE 2031" Vision.

The podcast, which is broadcast regularly, hosts a group of local and international experts to talk about aspects of the UAE experience in telecom regulation and digital government and its success stories in digital transformation. Additionally, it addresses the future of telecommunications and the digital government sector and enhances open dialogue by answering the listeners’ general inquiries, identifying their concerns, and enhancing their interactions by discussing topics raised by TDRA’s customers on other channels.

Commenting on the podcast's launch, Mohammad Al Kitbi, TDRA Deputy Director-General for Support Services, said, “The launch of the TDRA Podcast is part of its media strategy, through which we aim to reach the largest possible segment of the audience to spread our community message. It has multiple aspects such as spreading useful information, raising digital awareness, highlighting projects that benefit the community, and enhancing its pioneering role in achieving change based on digital transformation and future shaping.”

Al Kitbi added, “Our goal is for this channel to serve as a new window that fosters better communication between the TDRA and the public by bridging distances, highlighting the role of digital government and the telecommunications sector in enhancing innovation and sustainability, as well as presenting concepts of the digital age, and discussing the trendy topics at the local and global levels, such as issues of digital government, digital innovation, and safe use of the Internet.”

The TDRA Podcast is available on its website, the "Apple Podcast", "Google Podcast", and Spotify platforms. It is presented by experts and a group of TDRA employees to talk about their expertise and experiences in the telecommunications and digital government sectors. The topics will also be available in the form of recorded episodes that users can listen to at any time.

The podcast is part of TDRA’s efforts to leverage the benefits of digital media by engaging users and enhancing the principle of digital participation. It includes involving the public through ICTs in making policies and decisions and designing and offering services to make it a participatory, inclusive, and consultative process, which contributes to reaching a knowledge-based society that is constantly connected.