LSDA launches heat exhaustion prevention campaigns in Eastern regions

SHARJAH, 3rd August, 2023 (WAM) -- The Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) commenced its heat exhaustion prevention campaigns today in the eastern regions, with an initial focus on the Al Dhaid area.

The launch event was attended by LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer and senior LSDA officials. These campaigns are part of the ongoing heat exhaustion awareness initiative Launched by LSDA on 15th June, set to run until 15th September.

Teams from LSDA have begun conducting site visits to workers in Al Dhaid area, aiming to educate them about the risks of heat exhaustion and ways to prevent it. Workers are being cautioned against direct sunlight exposure and working under the sun during noon hours.

The teams emphasised the importance of prioritising workers' safety and creating awareness about precautionary measures to mitigate the risks of heat exhaustion. Additionally, they distributed guidebooks and gifts to the workers as part of the awareness drive.

In connection with this, the Authority expressed appreciation for the decision to prohibit work performed under the sun and in open places from 12:30 to 15:00 until 15th September. This measure aims to safeguard workers from the harsh summer heat and provide them with a conducive work environment aligned with global best practices.

The primary objective of these campaigns is to enhance workers' understanding of safety standards, equip them with means to cope with high temperatures and ensure strict adherence to the law prohibiting work during the noon period, ultimately guaranteeing their protection. The implementation of this decision has significantly improved workers' quality of life and work, safeguarding them against heatstroke and exhaustion.