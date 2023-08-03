Chinese PV modules take freight train to help making greener Central-Asia

XI'AN, 3rd August, 2023 (WAM) -- The China-Europe (Xi'an-Tashkent) LONGi-ENERGY CHINA 1GW photovoltaic freight train embarked from Xi'an on 3rd August. Loaded with LONGi's 20MW PV modules, the Chang'an train is enroute to Uzbekistan, contributing to the green energy transition in Central Asia, as reported by China Economic Net.

“The shipment of modules to Uzbekistan, as the first overseas PV power generation project after the China-Central Asia Summit, actively responding to the Belt and Road Initiative. In the future, LONGi will strive to participate in the construction of new energy in Central Asia,” noted Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

In 2022, LONGi has provided third of the core equipment in the PV projects in the five Central Asian countries, among which a series of government-led projects in Uzbekistan also included, covering the Uzbekistan Taxation Bureau Building, the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex, and the Uzbekistan State University of World Languages. In February this year, LONGi signed three MoUs with Uzbekistan, signifying cooperation between the two parties in the field of green energy has reached a higher level.

As for the 1GW PV project in Uzbekistan, as the largest self-invested PV project by a Chinese state-owned enterprise, will include two 600MW solar power plants in the Kashkadarya and Bukhara states of Uzbekistan, which will be constructed by ENERGY CHINA. After the project is officially put into operation, it is expected to generate 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year and reduce the annual consumption of natural gas by about 588 million cubic metres.

The 20MW PV modules delivered this time are the first batch of the 1GW PV project group in Uzbekistan. It is worth mentioning that as the largest N-type PV power station overseas, all projects will use LONGi's latest product Hi-MO 7. About 3,000 containers will be carried on 60 Chang'an freight trains to go abroad one after another.

Its mass-produced power can reach 580W and the conversion efficiency is 22.5 percent, which can efficiently ensure the full power of the power station. Compared with the mainstream bifacial modules in the market, Hi-MO 7 can achieve a 3 percent increase in power generation, meaning a real low LCOE and high income simultaneously. Since April 2021, LONGi has broken the world record for solar cell efficiency 14 times.

Up to now, LONGi has dispatched more than 100 Chang'an freight trains for module export. Henceforth, LONGi will continue to develop in coordination with enterprises in Central Asia, making the Belt and Road Initiative greener and cleaner, contributing to the global carbon neutral process.