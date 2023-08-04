New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

BERN, 4th August, 2023 (WAM) – Within the framework of the UAE wise leadership’s keenness to support the country’s youth, improve their abilities and skills, and provide them with knowledge and practical skills that enable them to face various challenges and build a bright future, a new phase of the Empowering Future Leaders Program was launched here at the beginning of this month, after the completion of the arrival of the participants in Switzerland.

This stage of the program witnessed the participation of (68) young men and women from the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, America, Australia and Serbia, in a rich and unique two-week experience, with the aim of empowering and developing youth by discovering their strengths and areas of growth, in addition to providing them with the tools they need to succeed in their lives.

Participants in the camp follow a well-structured work plan, engaging in workshops, courses, and events centered around four main topics: leadership, technology, finance and economy, and psychology and social skills. These activities encompass leadership abilities, knowledge of emerging technologies, financial intelligence, trading and financial investment, as well as social skills such as self-confidence, working under pressure, positive citizenship, and volunteer work.

During the camp, participants are grouped into small teams of (10) to (15) individuals, with supervisors and experts to guide them. Each group is assigned a unique project to work on throughout the camp period.

By the end of the camp, it is expected that participants will acquire valuable skills and insights necessary for success in a competitive world. They will also learn how to responsibly and effectively collaborate within work teams, communicate ideas clearly and confidently, and manage time and resources efficiently.