DUBAI, 16th August, 2023 (WAM) -- As residents return from their summer vacation, Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s biggest international airport, is getting ready to welcome 3.3 million travellers over the next 13-day period.

With average daily traffic reaching 258,000 guests, 26th and 27th August are expected to be the busiest with culminated traffic of over half a million guests.

Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a seamless airport journey for guests.