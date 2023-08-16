Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, University of Colorado’s School of Medicine announce strategic partnership

DUBAI, 16th August, 2023 (WAM) -- Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai has announced a strategic partnership with the esteemed School of Medicine at the University of Colorado. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Erada Centre's mission to enhance its treatment programmes and contribute to the advancement of substance abuse rehabilitation.

As part of its strategic plan, Erada Centre seeks to foster relationships with leading institutes dedicated to the treatment and rehabilitation of substance abuse disorders. The School of Medicine at the University of Colorado is renowned for its expertise in this critical area.

The collaboration encompasses a range of objectives, including the enhancement and development of Erada Centre's treatment programmes.

As an initial step in the partnership, Dr. Paula Riggs, Professor and Director of the Division of Substance Dependence in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine, conducted a workshop to discuss best practices associated with the development of specialised programmes in this field. The workshop featured the participation of key stakeholders, including the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Academic Healthcare Corporation (DAHC), Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), Anti-Narcotics Council Hemaya International Centre, and the Community Development Authority (CDA), among others.

One of the workshop's key recommendations was to form a higher committee comprising all stakeholders to implement a programme focused on early detection, early intervention, and treatment.

Abdul Razzaq Amiri, Executive Director of Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, said the collaboration with the global institution renowned for its treatment and rehabilitation programmes supports the Centre in further enhancing its expertise and services. “This partnership will raise the Centre’s capabilities to create comprehensive programmes focused on preventing, intervening early, and treating substance abuse issues among youth and adults. Further, it contributes to enhancing the clinical proficiencies of a wide range of professionals engaged in addressing addiction cases.”

Amiri further highlighted the close partnership between the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation and the Dubai Academic Health Corporation in this domain. The Centre, in collaboration with the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine, has successfully trained 30 doctors from the Dubai Academic Health Corporation. These doctors have undergone specialised training focused on refining their expertise in early detection and intervention methods.