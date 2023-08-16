Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing construction materials

DUBAI, 16th August, 2023 (WAM) -- Dubai Central Laboratory of Dubai Municipality has the use of robots that employ X-Rays and other latest AI technologies to carry out automated chemical analysis and tests on various types of cement and other construction materials.

The cement testing services are linked to a smart platform for laboratory testing services in Dubai Municipality, enabling customers to receive inspection reports quickly through smartphones, tablets, and mobile devices. This technique will improve the quality of the Municipality’s construction testing services as per the best international standards.

Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, said, “The robots utilise X-rays to precisely carry out chemical analysis of construction materials and cement products used, which allows for effectively meeting the requirements of the construction sector in the emirate of Dubai that is characterised by the superior speed in completing tests with the highest accuracy.

"The technology shortens the duration of the tests from 4 days to 8 minutes, with a record daily increase in the ratio of samples examined to 650 percent, compared to the previous pre-application situation. This will accelerate the process of submitting laboratory results to the consulting sector and contractors, ensuring the timely completion of the project stages according to their deadlines. This is part of Dubai Municipality's efforts in adopting digital and competitive business systems, applying pioneering AI technologies, and adopting digital solutions that enhance the quality of services and streamline operation."

Seh emphasised that cement checks are important components of concrete mixtures and the results of their inspection have an impact on the quality and sustainability of buildings, significantly contributing to increasing their life span. She also pointed out that this technology will be used in the future to prepare specialised research studies at Dubai Central Laboratory aimed at the preliminary assessment of various building constructions as well as construction products and materials.