Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

SHARJAH, 20th August, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Prince Princess Noura bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; also sent similar messages to King Salman.