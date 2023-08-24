Friday 25 August 2023 - 12:13:32 am
Fujairah Ruler issues laws on joint property ownership, real estate development guarantee accounts


FUJAIRAH, 24th August, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, issued Law No.3 for 2023 on regulating joint property ownership in the emirate of Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad also issued Law No.4 for 2023 regulating real estate development guarantee accounts.

The two laws stipulate that developers, management companies, associations and owners' unions are to align their situations with the provisions of the laws within six months from the dates of their issuance, with the possibility for the relevant authority's director to extend the deadline for the same period when required.

The provisions of the two laws do not affect contracts between developers and owners signed before their enforcement, as well as fundamental association systems approved and deposited by a relevant authority, except for the formation of owners' associations.

