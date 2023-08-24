Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah participates in main session of 15th BRICS summit

JOHANNESBURG, 24th August, 2023 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has participated in the main session of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Under the theme “Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism”, the summit brought together leaders from close to 50 countries worldwide.

During the summit, BRICS leaders announced the UAE’s inclusion as a new BRICS member nation.

Heading the UAE delegation, H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed that the approval of the UAE’s inclusion into the BRICS Group reflects the nation’s steadfast approach to enhancing cooperation with various countries worldwide, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE’s new BRICS membership also signified the world’s confidence in the strength of the UAE’s economy, its influential and impactful presence regionally and globally, and its capacity to contribute positively to the creation of a better future for humanity.

In his speech, H.H. Sheikh Saud stated, “Under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and guided by our steadfast principles and values, our nation is dedicated to accelerating international efforts by leveraging BRICS’s ambitious platform to overcome shared challenges such as climate change, global imbalances and development gaps, but also to establish strong foundations to further enhance prosperity, progress and stability on a global scale.”

He further highlighted that the UAE has always been an advocate of the principles underpinning BRICS’ objectives and has played a significant role in supporting its international agenda. “We recognise the expansion of BRICS as an important opportunity to create a multilateral leadership model that nurtures and enriches the principles of inclusivity, tolerance and mutual respect, particularly within the region of the Global South.”

H.H. Sheikh Saud pointed out that the UAE is among the prominent trade and investment partners of BRICS, with non-oil trade between the UAE and member nations reaching US$677 billion. Additionally, investment flows amounted to US$38 billion between 2018 and 2022.

H.H. Sheikh Saud stated that the UAE was the second non-founding nation and the first economy in the Middle East to join BRICS’ New Development Bank in 2021, signifying its recognition of the pivotal role the group can play in promoting global development and economic growth.

H.H. Sheikh Saud highlighted that the UAE, whether through its hosting of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) from 30th November to 12th December, or its participation in other multilateral global events, has demonstrated a strong commitment to political and diplomatic engagement with BRICS member nations.

In conclusion, H.H. Sheikh Saud stated, “Our participation in this summit today in South Africa embodies our shared goal of achieving a higher level of international inclusivity and mutual respect.” He added that the UAE’s role as a key partner and investor in the African continent has driven the nation to forge new partnerships that support the development agenda in Africa and the Global South.

H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Republic of South Africa, holder of this year’s BRICS presidency, for its exceptional organisation and warm hospitality.

The main session of the summit began with a welcoming address by Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, followed by speeches from the leaders of BRICS member countries and other international organizations in attendance.

The UAE delegation participating in the summit included Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, and several high-ranking officials.