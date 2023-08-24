UAE President congratulates Indian Prime Minister on successful Chandrayaan-3 Lunar landing

ABU DHABI, 24th August, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, during which His Highness congratulated him on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon.

His Highness also extended his congratulations to the people of India for this momentous scientific achievement, emphasising that it signifies the advancements India has made in the science and technology fields. He highlighted that this accomplishment represents a notable leap for India's scientific progress, which plays a role in advancing prospects for all of humanity.

His Highness expressed his wishes for India’s continued successes in all fields, particularly in the space sector.

His Highness also conveyed his appreciation for the approval of BRICS leaders regarding the UAE's membership in the group. He underscored the UAE's hope that this significant stride would bolster its worldwide economic standing and further its commitment to fostering sustainable development and economic prosperity for people across the globe.

The Indian Prime Minister extended his deep appreciation to His Highness for the congratulatory message on the successful lunar landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the warm sentiments expressed by His Highness towards India and its people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then extended his congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the UAE's inclusion in the BRICS group. He highlighted the UAE's pivotal role and diligent efforts in fostering international cooperation and partnerships aimed at ensuring sustainable economic prosperity worldwide.