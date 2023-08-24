UAE rulers condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Faisal bin Turki

EMIRATES, 24th August, 2023 (WAM) – Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates today sent messages of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing their sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Turki Al Saud.

The cables were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al-Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah.

Similar cables were sent to King Salman by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates.