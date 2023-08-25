UN declares IRENA's founding date as International Day for Clean Energy

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2023 (WAM) -- The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today adopted a resolution proclaiming the 26th January, the anniversary day of the founding of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), as the International Day of Clean Energy. By selecting the 26th January, the 193 Member States of the UNGA acknowledge IRENA’s leading role in accelerating the global, renewables-based energy transition.

Welcoming the UN resolution, IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said, “It is with much enthusiasm that I applaud the UN and its Member States, including the United Arab Emirates and Panama as co-facilitators of the resolution, on their decision to create an International Day of Clean Energy. It is proof, that since the foundation of IRENA on the 26th of January 2009, the energy transition has taken centre-stage to fight climate change, enhance human welfare and drive an urgent and systemic shift for increased energy access, reduced inequalities, improved energy security, and prosperous and resilient economies and societies.”

By creating a day focused on clean energy, the UN underscores the importance of inclusivity and offers a dedicated day for both traditional and non-traditional actors to showcase their contributions to more affordable, reliable, and sustainable modern energy systems that ultimately help accelerate progress towards the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

La Camera added, “Launching an International Day of Clean Energy is a powerful way to remind the world of its commitment to universal clean energy access and meeting the Paris Agreement climate goal.”

With COP28, to be held in Dubai, approaching, this UN decision highlights the need for a unified global approach to energy issues. In line with IRENA's 1.5°C scenario and the COP28 agenda, the UN resolution emphasises the need to increase the share of renewables and clean energy by 2030 for a just and sustainable energy transition. IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook calls for a tripling of annual renewable power capacity additions from around 300 gigawatts (GW) to 1000 GW on average until 2030 globally.