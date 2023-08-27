Brand Dubai unveils new guide on occasion of Emirati Women’s Day

DUBAI, 27th August, 2023 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, is marking Emirati Women’s Day 2023 with the launch of an interactive guide featuring various innovative homegrown businesses that are extending exclusive discounts and offers for all women on the occasion.

Curated to ensure that Emirati Women's Day 2023 becomes an unforgettable celebration for all women, the guide, titled ‘From Dubai to Emirati Women’, provides a list of establishments ranging from delightful F&B venues, elegant beauty salons, charming flower shops, to chic fashion outlets that women can visit to enjoy special discounts.

Marked annually on 28 August, Emirati Women’s Day was launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, (Mother of the Nation) Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to appreciate Emirati women for their dedication, strength and achievements that have helped shape the nation. This year, the occasion is being held under the theme ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow’.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said, “The ‘From Dubai to Emirati Women’ guide, released on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, reflects our commitment to empowering and honouring the women who play a pivotal role in shaping our society. We hope it adds an extra layer of joy to this special day and serves as a token of our appreciation for their remarkable endeavours. The guide’s launch is also a reflection of the importance that Brand Dubai places on supporting start-ups in their entrepreneurial journey.”

Many outlets listed in the guide are drawn from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, which seeks to raise the visibility of promising homegrown businesses.

The ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative aims to tell the success stories of exciting and innovative businesses that were born and initiated in Dubai. As part of the initiative, Brand Dubai offers businesses in the network both local and international media exposure, space provision and networking opportunities.

