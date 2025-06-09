Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women's efforts, successes

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said that the Emirati Women's Day's primary goal is to honor the Emirati woman for her efforts and success in knowledge, and action and giving, and her access to the highest ranks.

“It is a special day and a great occasion to celebrate every woman in the UAE. It embodies the boundless aspiration of the Emirati woman for a better, more prosperous and advanced future. This comes under the auspices of the wise leadership that has paid great attention to supporting and empowering the woman to play her leading role in community service, created all elements for success, and provided her with a supportive environment and empowerment programs that drive her to demonstrate her creative and innovative energies, and to serve in the highest leadership positions in the state,” he said in a statement marking the occasion.

“On this occasion, we extend our highest thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and we value her efforts of to advance the march of the Emirati woman, build generations capable of preserving the homeland's gains, and qualifying her to shape a pioneering future for our dear country. We also extend our thanks and gratitude to every Emirati woman for the great efforts she makes, believing in the importance of her contributions and role in the development efforts and the welfare of the state, and in honor and appreciation for whatever she has provided to support the UAE's march at home and abroad.”