Abu Dhabi Judicial Department celebrates Emirati Women's Day

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2023 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) marked Emirati Women's Day by organising events and activities based on this year's theme "We Collaborate for Tomorrow," which was chosen by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Nation).

The two-day activities organised by the Judicial Department at its headquarters include the organisation of the Emirati Women's Exhibition, which provides an opportunity to support the department's creative employees in the field of crafts, arts, and the manufacture of Emirati products and designs of various kinds.

The events also include the "Book Corner," which offers a variety of valuable books that shed light on the successes achieved by women in the UAE in light of the wise leadership's support, backing, and empowerment to become a vital partner in development, armed with science and knowledge.

Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, confirmed that the theme chosen by H.H. Sheikha Fatima for Emirati Women's Day 2023 reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who announced 2023 as the "Year of Sustainability" in the UAE.

He pointed out the achievements and gains of Emirati women in various fields and sectors to support the march of growth and demonstrate their active role in achieving the ambitious future vision of the country's wise leadership.

For his part, Counsellor Ali Muhammad Al Balushi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said, "The successive successes of Emirati women have made them a role model in work, effort, and giving in various fields, with the continuous and nonstop support of our wise leadership, to confirm their ability to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them and to play the role entrusted with efficiency and competence to advance the process of development and growth."