Five world championship golds, Khaled Al Shehhi eyes Abu Dhabi Pro's black-belt gold

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2023 (WAM) -- The echoes of the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team’s victory in the JJIF Youth World Championship in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, still resonate. The team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, has firmly established itself at the top of the international ranking table, outperforming even the most powerful teams, including the host country Kazakhstan, Germany, Greece, and Thailand.

The achievement is considered historic on many levels, particularly the number of medals won by the champions, totalling 46, including 15 gold, 12 silver, and 19 bronze medals. The UAE secured the fourth consecutive title.

As is the case in every international tournament for the National Team, a few athletes stand out with the most impressive performances. Among these athletes is the Emirati hero Khaled Al Shehhi, representing the National Team in the 62-kilogramme weight category.

Al Shehhi’s name has become synonymous with gold in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship. The champion, who is not yet 21 years old, has won 5 gold medals in his weight category over three years, competing against the strongest in the world. Given his young age and the distinction of his career, he is a strong candidate to break all records and join the ranks of legends in the years to come.

“I feel an immense sense of pride and accomplishment in attaining these victories and in helping my country, the UAE, rise to the pinnacle of world jiu-jitsu,” said Al Shehhi.

“On a personal level, these achievements motivate me to continue developing my skills and aiming high for the future, drawing from the accomplishments they have brought. I intend to leverage my past experiences to achieve my goals.”

“Now that the World Championships in Mongolia and Kazakhstan are over, my next goal is the Asian Games. The ultimate dream remains clinching the black belt gold at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November,” he added.

Al Shehhi, whose journey with the sport began in 2012, emphasised that his remarkable achievements should be attributed to the unwavering support of wise leadership. The leadership has consistently aimed to create the right environment and atmosphere for nurturing champions.

He said the efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, led by Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, along with Al Ain Club, have transformed the leadership’s vision and directives into tangible reality. He trains jiu-jitsu for at least six hours every day.

“My journey of jiu-jitsu has been filled with challenges and victories. Every time I faced a setback, I returned with greater determination, focus, and commitment to turning challenges into growth, development, and success opportunities. It is from here that the champions of tomorrow emerge.”

Al Shehhi highlighted that jiu-jitsu has now found its place in every home, with the UAE being considered one of the largest supportive environments for practitioners and nurturers of talent and heroes. This is a significant success for the sport and its leaders, mainly because its resurgence has positively impacted practitioners in all facets of their social and practical lives. It promotes physical and mental well-being while maintaining physical fitness.