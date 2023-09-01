ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2023 (WAM) -- Sorbonne Abu Dhabi University kicked off its orientation event with a warm welcome to new students. The event took place from 29th to 31st August and aimed to facilitate a seamless transition for new students into university life, ensuring that students embark on their educational journey well-prepared and informed.

The university organised separate orientation events for foundation studies students, undergraduate and postgraduate students, and the International Programme in Sports Management students, ensuring each cohort receives designed guidance to enhance their learning experience.

The Orientation Week offered a comprehensive overview of university life and students had the opportunity to interact with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi faculty and staff members, forging connections that will shape their academic and personal experiences.

The orientation event was intellectually stimulating and packed with recreational and educational activities that introduced students to all aspects of student life.

Eisa Al Raesi, Head of the Students Affairs Department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented, "As the new academic year begins, and this orientation event comes to an end, we take immense pride in the success of this event, and the university's unwavering efforts to provide students with unparalleled experience and journey. Through such initiatives, we reaffirm our dedication to empowering students to excel academically and socially, while fostering a vibrant and inclusive academic environment."

The Orientation event showcased Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all its students.