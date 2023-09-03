China International Fair For Trade In Service releases Climate Report

BEIJING, 3rd September, 2023 (WAM)-- The Second International Summit on Meteorology and Economy, held in Beijing as part of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services, emphasised the need for international cooperation in the face of increasing extreme weather and climate events worldwide.

Prof. Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), highlighted the importance of addressing climate change and promoting global economic recovery. as reported by China Economic Net.

During the summit, the National Climate Center unveiled a report titled "Climate Status under Belt and Road Initiative." This report aims to enhance mutual understanding among countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative and assist Chinese enterprises in expanding globally. It provides essential information to support economic development, improve livelihoods, eliminate poverty, and enhance resilience to climate change in the region.

Experts at the event discussed climate change and new energy, reaching a consensus on the urgent need for disaster prevention and reduction, climate change response, and meteorological economic development. China, in particular, emphasized its commitment to adjusting its industrial and energy structures, promoting renewable energy, and pursuing a green and low-carbon transformation of its economy through market-based approaches. These efforts reflect China's dedication to addressing global climate change and enhancing its capacity for climate governance.

The summit was sponsored by the WMO, co-organized by the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization and the China Green Carbon Foundation, and hosted by the China Meteorological Service Association.