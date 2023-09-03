5.0 magnitude quake recorded in Azerbaijan

BAKU, 3rd September, 2023 (WAM) --The European Mediterranean Seismological Center recorded a powerful earthquake in Azerbaijan on Sunday evening. Its magnitude reached 5.0 on the Richter scale.

According to EMSC, the epicenter of the shocks was located 29 kilometers northwest of the city of Adjikabul, where more than 23 thousand people live. The hearth lay at a depth of 18 kilometers. There were no reports of possible casualties from the natural disaster. It has not yet been reported whether the tremors caused any damage.



