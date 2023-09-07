Abdullah bin Zayed receives Armenian Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Armenia, and discussed bilateral friendship ties and prospects for joint cooperation across economic, investment, developmental, tourism and educational sectors.

During the meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan lauded the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of Armenia, stressing the keenness to strengthen them in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and brings benefits to their peoples.

For his part, Mirzoyan expressed his country's aspiration to strengthen avenues of joint cooperation with the UAE at various levels, praising the leading position that the country enjoys at the regional and international levels.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the meeting.