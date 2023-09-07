SSC explores collaboration with Monash University

SHARJAH, 7th September, 2023 (WAM) --The Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) has engaged in a productive dialogue with representatives from Monash University in Australia, focusing on avenues of collaboration in sports personnel development and qualification within the Emirate.

This significant meeting was presided over by Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of (SSC). During the meeting, the Council and the university delegation delved into an in-depth review of the specialised teaching disciplines at Monash University, particularly those related to sports science and physical education.

They also explored strategies for fruitful collaboration, aiming to benefit students pursuing physical education degrees at the University of Kalba. This endeavour seeks to align with the emirate's ambitions and future plans, particularly with regard to nurturing sports personnel and leaders, ultimately bolstering the job market and aligning educational curricula with the state's overarching strategic plan.

Al Hazami emphasised the Council's unwavering commitment to fostering cooperative relationships with international educational institutions. This commitment is driven by the shared goal of realising the vision and aspirations of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The discussions between the Council and the university delegation encompassed a wide range of topics, all aimed at elevating the academic qualifications of sports professionals and leaders to effectively tackle the challenges of the future. Al-Hazami expressed his sincere gratitude for the enriching discourse.

The visiting delegation, in turn, conveyed their deep appreciation for the Sharjah Sports Council. They commended the Council's visionary plans and robust programmes, as well as the impressive infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities that the Emirate boasts.