Saqr Ghobash receives Armenian Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, at the FNC's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Ghobash welcomed Mirzoyan and his delegation to the FNC, congratulating the government and people of Armenia on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day on 21st September.

He also conveyed his hopes for further prosperity and progress in the relations between the UAE and Armenia, lauding their deep bilateral relations, especially as the current year marks the 25th anniversary of establishing their diplomatic relations on 25th June, 1998.

He then highlighted the UAE and Armenia's keenness to advance their bilateral relations, especially in the economic, trade, and investment sectors, towards broader prospects that support their developmental agendas.

Ghobash affirmed the importance of their cooperation and coordination on issues at international and regional forums, noting that history has proven that international collaboration, dialogue, and negotiations are the ways to resolve all issues, including climate change, which now threatens all countries.

Mirzoyan affirmed the importance of strengthening their overall relations, pointing out his country's keenness to develop their ties, especially their parliamentary ties, as they are key to enhancing the cooperation and closeness between their two friendly peoples, as well as to creating friendship committees, exchanging experiences, promoting cooperation, and enhancing their existing bonds of friendship.