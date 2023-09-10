World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platform highlighting media sector’s present and future

SHARJAH, 10th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Alia Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said that the World Media Seminar, which is being held as part of the pre-forum activities of the International Government Communications Forum (IGCF) 2023, is an ideal platform bringing together a roster of experts and participants to highlight the modern-day climate of the media sector, future requirements of the sector and the importance of investing in media as a key pillar in supporting overall developmental efforts and plans.

Al Suwaidi underscored the significance of the topics being addressed during the seminar, which is organised by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) under the theme “The Role of Media in Highlighting Issues of Sustainability”.

As the UAE prepares to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in November, the media carries the great responsibility of spotlighting issues related to sustainability and climate change challenges, as well as the UAE role in causing a transitional shift in climate action the local and global levels, she added.

Al Suwaidi expressed her appreciation to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his patronage and support of the IGCF 2023, which is being held on 13th and 14th September at Sharjah Expo Centre under the theme “Today's Resources…Tomorrow's Wealth”.

For his part, Abdullah Abdulkareem, Acting Executive Director for the News Content Sector at WAM, said that the media sector has become one of the key drivers in building thriving and progressive communities, noting the UAE leadership spares no effort to develop an advanced national media ecosystem that is powered by creativity and aligns with the UAE’s forward-looking vision to drive development across all sectors.

“The World Media Seminar tackles pressing issues, including the role of media in highlighting issues of sustainability,” Abdulkareem noted, adding that the UAE has become a global leader in implementing sustainability solutions across all sectors and launching leading clean and renewable energy projects and initiatives around the world.

“The UAE’s limitless ambition is also evident in its preparations to host COP28, as it seeks to push climate action to new heights and support the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he further highlighted.

Abdulkareem went on to explain that the seminar provides a platform to learn more about the contemporary media industry and the role of modern technology in enhancing media work, while also developing the skills of Emirati youth and familiarising them with the tools needed to excel and be active contributors in the media sector of tomorrow.

“Media remains a reflection of society, which is why the UAE was tireless in enabling the establishment of the national media outlets that exist today, ensuring they are fully equipped to deliver their media messages with the highest levels of professionalism and promote the Emirati community’s values of tolerance, coexistence and pluralism,” the Acting Executive Director of WAM’s News Content Sector added.

“Forging fruitful partnerships with global media entities worldwide has become an absolute necessity, especially as technology and AI-powered solutions are growing at such a rapid pace,” he said, adding that WAM is always steadfast in its efforts to keep pace with such developments, to develop its media content offerings that it provides in 19 languages.

