MBRSG launches Executive Diploma Programme for Government Management and Leadership

DUBAI, 11th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), in collaboration with Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS), has launched the Executive Diploma Programme for Government Management and Leadership, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two entities last May.

The launch event was attended by Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG; Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO at DANS, Professor Raed Awamleh, Dean of MBRSG, and a group of officials from both parties.

Dr Al Marri said, "The launch of the Executive Diploma Programme for Government Management and Leadership is an extension of our endeavours to strengthen the skills of government officials and to share knowledge and experiences with various government entities, as well as strengthening their role in shaping tomorrow and participating in the overall development of the UAE.”

Ibrahim Ahli added, “Our cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government aims to nurture competent leaders who can keep pace with our government's aspirations to make Dubai a global destination and be aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has stressed that tomorrow's leaders are the focus and foundation of the future, and it is our duty to develop their skills and knowledge.”

The first lecture of the Programme was organised at MBRSG's headquarters under the theme "Human Resources Management", presented by Dr. Jasim Al Ali, an international expert in human resources management who has published numerous books in the field. The lecture focused on the fundamentals of human resources, enabling students to understand it more deeply, and highlighted the important role of officials in supporting human resources, while also highlighting modern HR concepts.