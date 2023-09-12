Ajman records AED3.715 billion in construction contracts in H1 2023

AJMAN, 12th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department said that according to its report for the first half of 2023, the value of construction contracts in the emirate exceeded AED3.715 billion, in line with its strategic goal to achieve the sustainable development of the construction and contracting sector.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department, said that the contracts’ value increased from the previous two years, noting that in 2021, it was AED1.9 billion, and last year, it reached AED2.1 billion.

Ajman is a city that provides a happy life and well-being for its people, supports entrepreneurs through a conducive environment for their investment projects, and attracts tourists and visitors from both inside and outside the country as a sustainable emirate and integrated city, he added.

He then attributed the high levels of satisfaction and happiness in Ajman and its steady commitment to stability and successful project launches to the variety of its facilities and the quality of services it offers.

Eng. Khalifa Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Buildings Department at the Department, said the value of construction contracts increased by 72 percent compared to last year, commending the department’s ambitious plans and innovative initiatives to provide excellent services related to construction permits, speed up service delivery, and enhance the emirate’s global competitiveness.

The department leads the Arab world in terms of the fastest issuance of construction licences due to its digital transformation efforts that ensure high accuracy and efficiency in transactions.