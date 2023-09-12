Wednesday 13 September 2023 - 1:13:20 am
UAE Attorney-General, Georgian Ambassador discuss judicial cooperation

  النائب العام للدولة يبحث مع سفير جورجيا تعزيز التعاون القضائي المشترك
ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2023 (WAM) - Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, met with Bata Kalandadze, Ambassador of Georgia to the UAE, to discuss ways of enhancing their cooperation and joint action in the judicial field to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, areas of cooperation in various judicial and legal fields through official channels were discussed, as well as the foundations for effective communication between the two sides and the possibilities for advancing their cooperation based on exchanging experiences and knowledge that support the advancement of the judicial system, to boost their collaboration with various partners and consolidate the country’s regional and international stature.

