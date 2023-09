ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2023 (WAM) - Major General Saleh bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations, received here Vice Admiral Charles B. Cooper, Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command (USNAVCENT), and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the existing friendship and cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America were discussed, especially with regard to military and defense aspects.