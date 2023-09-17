Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review advancing cooperation

SHANGHAI, 17th September, 2023 (WAM) – Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) met with Cheng Gangmiao, Deputy Director and Deputy Party Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Congress of Chinese Communist Party, Standing Committee, President of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions.

The meeting took place as part of Ghobash's official visit to the People's Republic of China, during which is leading an FNC delegation in response to an invitation from the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.

During the meeting, the importance of strengthening the existing cooperation between the two countries in various fields was emphasised, as well as the significance of exchanging information and knowledge transfer in a way that reflects the aspirations of the leadership of both countries to advance relations across all fronts.

Ghobash stressed the depth of the bilateral relations between the two nations, noting that 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which were established in 1984.

He noted that both countries are keen to develop their relations in all fields, especially at the political, parliamentary, economic, cultural, educational, investment, and vital sectors, under the strategic partnership signed by the two countries on November 17, 2012, to enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, and education. They also reviewed the latest developments in the region and the world.

For his part, the Chinese parliamentarian welcomed Ghobash and his accompanying delegation, appreciating the importance of their visit and their meetings with senior officials in the People's Republic of China.

He emphasised the long-standing friendship between the two countries and theirpeoples, noting the partnership between Shanghai and Dubai. He praised the Dubai Expo and the Shanghai Expo as major milestones in this relationship, and highlighted the development of Shanghai, the largest city in China.