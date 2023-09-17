Abdullah bin Zayed: 'We look forward to fruitful discussions at UN General Assembly in our pursuit of progress for the benefit of humanity'

NEW YORK, 17th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has expressed his sincere wishes for productive discussions as well as success to all UN member states in their pursuit of progress for the benefit of humanity during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a recorded video message today, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said: "Since the commencement of our membership in the Security Council last year, we have sought to closely cooperate with our partners in the Council to address all global challenges. Today during my country's participation in the General Debate of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, we look forward to continuing our role as a reliable partner and mediator, supporting international efforts to build stable and prosperous societies."

The UAE top diplomat added: "The historic resolution on Tolerance and International Peace and Security, co-penned by the UAE and the United Kingdom and unanimously adopted by the Security Council, represents an important step towards positive change. My country believes that development is linked to promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence among peoples, and continually striving for dialogue as well as diplomatic, peaceful solutions.

"Without doubt, addressing the repercussions of climate change has become an urgent priority for the entire world. And this year my country looks forward to hosting the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP28. We have the confidence and the will to achieve measurable progress on global climate action with the cooperation and solidarity of the international community.”