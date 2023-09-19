Wednesday 20 September 2023 - 1:41:57 am
UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condolences over rescue team victims in Libya


ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Greece over the rescue team involved in a car accident while travelling from Benghazi to Derna in Libya, which was devastated by floods, resulting in the death of a significant number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the government of the Hellenic Republic, its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.

