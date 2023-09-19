Meetings attended by the UAE’s delegation during the first day of high-level week on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) – H. H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, and discussed strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in several areas, including the economy, trade, energy, and climate.

H.H. also reviewed bilateral ties with Sitiveni Rabuka, the Prime Minister of Fiji, and joint cooperation, especially in the area of climate change. The two sides also discussed several issues of shared interest, and items on the agenda of the General Assembly.

Furthermore, H.H. met with James Cleverly, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. The meeting covered bilateral ties, and prospects for cooperation in all areas within the framework of the UAE-UK "Partnership for the Future.”

H.H. also met separately with a number of foreign ministers of the countries participating in the work of the 78th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, including Mr. Ivica Dačić, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Senator Dr. Zambari Abdulkader, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Ayma Tor Vos, Minister for Foreign of the Principality of Andorra, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba.

In the meetings, the sides discussed bilateral ties, and prospects for cooperation in various areas, including the economy, trade, culture, investment, energy, tourism, education and food security. The discussions also covered several files on the agenda of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, in particular climate change, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

H.H. also met several representatives of Jewish organizations on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In addition, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, participated in a GCC Ministerial meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Dr. Gargash also participated in a GCC Ministerial meeting with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

For her part, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the opening segment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit. Al Hashimy also participated in the UN Global Compact Private Sector Forum.

For his part, Sheikh Shakhboot Al Nahyan, Minister of State, held productive discussions with several African Ministers, including Robert Dussey, Foreign Minister of Togo; Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Foreign Minister of Chad; and Abdou Abarry, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Africa and Head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa.

Sheikh Shakhboot Al Nahyan also met with Christian Buck, Director-General for Political Affairs and Special Envoy to Libya in the German Foreign Office. The Minister also represented the UAE in a meeting of the Quad for Sudan, alongside representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, attended a meeting on, “Supporting Afghan Women Reclaiming their Human Rights,” hosted by Iceland and UN Women. The Minister emphasized the need to continue advocating for the inclusion of women and girls in Afghan society, starting with education, which is non-negotiable for the prosperity and stability of the country.

“For our part, we will not abandon the fate of Afghan women to those who seek to systematically erode their human rights,” said Minister Al Sayegh. “On the contrary, we will do our utmost to ensure that the people of Afghanistan, especially its women and girls, have the opportunity to build the future that they deserve.”

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar participated in a ministerial meeting on “Peace Day Effort: An Effort for Middle East Peace”, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the League of Arab States, and the European Union. HE Al Marar also attended the consultative ministerial meeting on the Arab League and participated in a GCC Ministerial Meeting with the Association of Caribbean States.