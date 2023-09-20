Thursday 21 September 2023 - 2:48:50 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Wed 20-09-2023 21:08 PM

UAE Commander of Joint Operations meets US Commander of Ninth Air Force


ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the UAE Ministry of Defence, met with Lieutenant General Alexus G. Grynkewich, US Commander of Ninth Air Force, at his office at the Joint Operations Command, here.

During the meeting, they discussed the existing relations of friendship and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, especially in terms of military aspects, joint operations, and ways to enhance and develop collaboration in this regard between the two countries.

Hatem Mohamed

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums