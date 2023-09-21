Friday 22 September 2023 - 12:12:43 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Thu 21-09-2023 20:52 PM

UAE DVI team arrives in Libya to identify victims of floods

  • وصول فريق تحديد هوية ضحايا الكوارث الإماراتي "DVI " إلى ليبيا
  • وصول فريق تحديد هوية ضحايا الكوارث الإماراتي "DVI " إلى ليبيا
  • وصول فريق تحديد هوية ضحايا الكوارث الإماراتي "DVI " إلى ليبيا
  • وصول فريق تحديد هوية ضحايا الكوارث الإماراتي "DVI " إلى ليبيا
  • وصول فريق تحديد هوية ضحايا الكوارث الإماراتي "DVI " إلى ليبيا
  • وصول فريق تحديد هوية ضحايا الكوارث الإماراتي "DVI " إلى ليبيا
  • وصول فريق تحديد هوية ضحايا الكوارث الإماراتي "DVI " إلى ليبيا
  • وصول فريق تحديد هوية ضحايا الكوارث الإماراتي "DVI " إلى ليبيا
  • وصول فريق تحديد هوية ضحايا الكوارث الإماراتي "DVI " إلى ليبيا
Video Image

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) arrived in Libya today.

The deployment of the team, the first of their kind in the world to be in Derna following the natural disaster that hit the country recently, comes as part of the UAE's efforts to aid Libya in dealing with the aftermath of the floods caused by the heavy rains, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries.

Upon arrival, the team's leader Dr. Issa Ahmed Al Awadhi met with the Libyan ministers of health and interior, as well as a number of officials in Derna, to discuss the implementation plans for the identification process.

The team includes a group of experts, specialists, and consultants in forensic medicine, dentistry, and DNA, equipped with advanced equipment and tools for dealing with mass fatalities.

Hatem Mohamed/ Khoder Nashar

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums