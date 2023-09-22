Vietnam embassy celebrates National Day and 30th Anniversary of Vietnam-UAE ties

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Vietnamese Embassy in Abu Dhabi celebrated the 78th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Viet Nam and the UAE, in an event at National Theatre in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Nguyen Manh Tuan, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE, said, “On this day in 1945, the Founding Father of our nation President Ho Chi Minh announced the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Viet Nam.”

The name “Socialist Republic of Viet Nam” has been officially used since 1975 after the reunification of the country, he added, saying Viet Nam today has gained an increasing role in the international arena.

Viet Nam and the UAE established diplomatic relations thirty years ago, based on friendship and cooperation, and since then relations have witnessed steady growth and fruitful cooperation in all fields, especially in political and economic domains, the envoy explained.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, other Emirati officials, a delegation from Vietnam, Vietnamese community members and friends of Vietnam in the UAE attended the celebrations. The audience was entertained with a traditional music performance and cuisine from Viet Nam, as well as an exhibition of beautiful pictures of wonderful scenery of Vietnam.

The ambassador continued, “I would also like to reaffirm Viet Nam’s commitment and support to deepen the Viet Nam-UAE Comprehensive Partnership, both in bilateral relations and cooperation with all countries at the multilateral level.”

Manh Tuan said the UAE stands as a shining example of remarkable achievements on the world stage. Its visionary leadership has propelled the nation towards unprecedented success in diverse fields, he added.

“The UAE's foreign policy for peace is truly praiseworthy, both within the region and on the global stage. Their steadfast commitment to diplomacy, cooperation, and conflict resolution has made them a beacon of stability in a volatile region,” the diplomat stressed.

Through initiatives like the Abraham Accords, the ambassador noted, the UAE has demonstrated its dedication to fostering peaceful relations with neighbouring nations, promoting dialogue, and transcending historical conflicts.

“I am confident that, under the wise leadership of the UAE President and its esteemed leaders, the UAE will continue to attain further accomplishments, with a particular focus on the successful hosting of COP28,” the envoy affirmed.